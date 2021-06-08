Pleasant mornings, chance of afternoon showers

We’ve under the influence of a dip in the jet stream called a trough. It’s delivering pretty benign weather with pleasant mornings and enough afternoon atmospheric lift to bring a few showers later in the day—but even those will hang mostly in the mountains/foothills.

We're in this cool and showery pattern the next few days with some temps that will be just below the seasonal norm of 70 the next few days.

We still look to dry out, at least briefly for most of the day on Thursday before a more vigorous weather system moves in keeping us pretty wet on Friday.

I'm optimistic we'll be back to a generally dry-ish weather pattern with scattered rain showers by Friday evening that looks to hold through the weekend. At this point, it seems we'll have more clouds on Saturday than Sunday, but both days have warmer temps and a chance of showers. -Tim Joyce