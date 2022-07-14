Seattle weather: Mostly dry, sunny conditions

Enjoy our glorious summery weather this week; you can plan on mostly dry and sunny conditions.



Any clouds this morning are forecasted to clear by noon. Highs will warm to the upper 70s for many places in Central and South Puget Sound. Honestly – it doesn't get much better than this!

Here's a look at highs around the region today:

Some rain is possible along the coast tomorrow. A few sprinkles could pop up Saturday elsewhere in Western Washington; however, many will be shower-free all week.

Here's why we expect the 70s almost every day this week: westerly winds will help moderate the warmth by ushering in some cooler/milder marine air. Seattle soars into the 80s on Tuesday because winds will switch to come out of the northeast. This time of year, northeasterly winds tend to be hot and dry.

Enjoy the beautiful weather!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

