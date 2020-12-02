Perfectly pleasant for December

Mountain is definitely out! We've got some unsesaonbly dry weather that will be with us the next few days. Beautiful blue skies but the mornings are cold. We're talking 20s and ice scraper kind of weather in areas not seeing the east winds. Where we're seeing the winds, the coldest air doesn't settle down towards the ground-- so we're seeing temps there 10-15 degrees warmer.

Most of us this afternoon in the lowlands will end up near 50. But, the Cascade foothills where the east winds will pick up today will end up being 5-10 degrees warmer. We've got some blocking high pressure in control, sitting right over the NW that delivers the easterly winds.

That also will mean the incoming front will stretch, weaken, and fizzle out before it makes land. We'll get a lot of high clouds out of this tomorrow-- but only the coastal areas and perhaps the mountains will catch any raindrops or snow.

This weather pattern looks to stick with us until at least the weekend. Then some more seasonal rains look to return to our region-- that will also warm up our overnight temps to well above freezing and bring more snow to our newly opened ski resorts. -Tim Joyce