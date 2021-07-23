Perfect summer weekend ahead

Our lovely July weather continues today and into the weekend. It'll be sunny and warm, but not too hot.

Today, we're starting out with bits of cloud to the north and on the coast, but eventually we all break out into sunshine, and we'll top out in the upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight is the full moon. With clear skies, we will have no trouble seeing it. The July full moon is called the Full Buck Moon. This is because it's the time of year when buck deer are getting their antlers on their foreheads. Sunset tonight is 8:54 p.m. Moonrise it 9:20 p.m.

Our perfect summer weather continues through the weekend and into next week. We'll have sunny skies with highs around normal - which is 79 this time of the year. No rain in sight.

Central and Eastern Washington are still suffering from fires which are putting out a lot of smoke. Okanogan County is the smokiest county, with air quality at "unhealthy." Winthrop has been having some of the worst air quality in the nation - in the "hazardous" range. So far, onshore flow has kept the smoke out of Western Washington where air quality is "good." Cross your fingers that this onshore flow continues!

For the Weekend Event Forecast – it'll be sunny and near 80 for the Maple Valley Kids Festival tomorrow. It's FREE!

With sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott