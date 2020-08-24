Perfect summer living conditions around the Pacific Northwest!

Really nice summer conditions across the region. Monday highs landing in the mid 70s for Seattle south. The North Sound and coast saw cooler highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Eastern Washington still running hot with highs hanging in the upper 80s to low 90s. Here's a look around the state today.

We're in a very mellow summer weather pattern and we'll stay this way for much of the next week. Overnight we'll see Mother Nature increase the onshore giving way to morning cloud cover and some patchy fog for our coast with some light clouds pushing inland. Some spots will see a little more than others. Highs will increase slightly Tuesday and Wednesday into the mid to upper70s.

By Thursday a weak ridge will try to build into thre area. Highs Thursday remain in the upper 70s with plenty of blue skies. The ridge will try it's best to hang with us through the first part of the weekend lifting temperatures to 80 or just a touch warmer.

Right now, the forecast has us possibly cooling off a bit, back into the upper 70s by Sunday and Monday with a potential disturbance passing to the north. That system could drop a few showers along the coast by later Sunday afternoon/evening.

And as we look out even farther, next week models are continuing with our dry and warm summer days. Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~Erin

________________________________

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky

FB: /ErinMayovsky

Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

________________________________