Perfect summer conditions this week

Our cool down continues bringing high temps down below normal into the mid 70s. While the metro area saw highs drop to near 75 others to the north and out along the coast landed in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight clouds thicken up a bit as our marine layer increases with an upper level trough to the north of us and will slide east by Thursday. Tomorrow will feel a lot like Tuesday in the sense that we'll start off cloudy and as we push through to afternoon sunshine will show up with highs in the low 70s. The coast and North Sound will stay slightly cooler in the mid to upper 60s.

By Thursday ridging starts to take shape again over the Pacific. High pressure will dominate our forecast through the rest of the week into the weekend. Look for highs to climb each day through Saturday with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

Stay hydrated and keep the sunblock handy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin

