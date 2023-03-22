Seattle weather: Perfect spring weather Wednesday, cooler by Thursday

Maximize on the beautiful weather Wednesday! After the low-hanging clouds clear, we'll enjoy sparkling sunshine and highs around 60 degrees. Thursday, temperatures drop drastically to the mid to upper 40s.

Later this afternoon and evening, there's a tiny chance for spotty showers and a weak thunderstorm (especially for the communities in the green shade on the map below):

Thursday will be cooler and cloudier with breezy conditions. Lowland rain and mountain snow are in the forecast. It could be challenging driving over the passes at times Thursday and Friday.



For the South Cascades, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon. Between one and two feet of snow could accumulate above 2,500 feet.

Friday and Saturday morning, there's a slight chance for a rain/snow mix for some in the lowlands, but any impacts or accumulations are unlikely because temperatures will be too borderline.

Only isolated showers linger on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday should be gorgeous with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s.



Soak up the sunshine today! By the way, we'd love to feature your weather photos and videos on FOX 13 - don't hesitate to share those with our team :)

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

