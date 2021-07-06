Patchy morning fog, warm and sunny afternoon

Patchy fog has developed in Puget Sound so give yourself some extra time this morning on the commute! Otherwise, visibility should improve by mid-morning and it's going to be a warm one with highs in the 80s in Seattle and South Sound. The coast will be cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Central WA will be hot!

Smoke from the Batterman Fire in Douglas County is expected to stay to our east today and tomorrow thanks to NW winds. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Eastern WA through Wednesday evening. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to produce abundant lightning and gusty winds, and with low relative humidity, fire danger will be high.

Wednesday will start off with morning drizzle and more cloud cover. Thursday will be partly sunny. Highs will be cooler in the low to mid-70s. We'll be back into the 80s by Friday and into the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

