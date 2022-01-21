Patchy freezing fog possible through the week

Talk about a beautiful day! The sun was out, and the temperatures peaked in the upper 40s (48F). We'll continue with the dry weather as we roll into the weekend, but the fog will return.

In fact, it'll be dense and more widespread tonight/tomorrow morning. The biggest concern tonight will be the isolated pockets of freezing fog as the temperatures drop. As this happens, we'll have to be on the lookout for icy spots! Patchy freezing fog will remain in the forecast through next week so use caution!

The fog will linger around through the majority of the morning. As it lifts, we'll clear out and see some sunshine! Highs will peak below normal (49F) not only tomorrow, but through the majority of the 7-day forecast.

Dry weather will remain on tap throughout the week. While it might seem nice, we'll have to watch out for some stagnant air. This could lower air quality late in the weekend and early next week. We'll keep you posted!

Have a good one!