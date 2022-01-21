Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from SAT 2:58 AM PST until SAT 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Dense Fog Advisory
from SAT 2:55 AM PST until SAT 2:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Air Stagnation Outlook
from SUN 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Air Stagnation Outlook
from SUN 8:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

Patchy freezing fog possible through the week

FOX 13 Seattle

seattle - Talk about a beautiful day! The sun was out, and the temperatures peaked in the upper 40s (48F). We'll continue with the dry weather as we roll into the weekend, but the fog will return.

In fact, it'll be dense and more widespread tonight/tomorrow morning. The biggest concern tonight will be the isolated pockets of freezing fog as the temperatures drop. As this happens, we'll have to be on the lookout for icy spots! Patchy freezing fog will remain in the forecast through next week so use caution!

The fog will linger around through the majority of the morning. As it lifts, we'll clear out and see some sunshine! Highs will peak below normal (49F) not only tomorrow, but through the majority of the 7-day forecast. 

Dry weather will remain on tap throughout the week. While it might seem nice, we'll have to watch out for some stagnant air. This could lower air quality late in the weekend and early next week. We'll keep you posted!

Have a good one!