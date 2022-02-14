Patchy dense fog returns tonight

I hope you enjoyed your Valentine's Day! A system rolled through earlier this morning allowing for scattered showers across the region. Luckily for us, the clouds broke for some sunshine here and there, and we were able to enjoy the sunset. This one is from the coast:

Temperatures peaked in the upper 40s. We were about 10 degrees cooler today! I know you felt it.

Tonight - temperatures will drop. Mainly cloudy skies are expected for most of us, but those who get some clearing will have colder temperatures tomorrow morning. I'm keeping my eye out for some patchy frost!

Foggy conditions will remain in the forecast all night. It'll be patchy and dense so give yourself some extra time tomorrow morning on that commute! I'm already starting to see it develop out there.

After the fog clears, the temperatures will gradually increase. Highs will peak in the upper 40s again tomorrow afternoon under mainly cloudy skies. The clouds will win the sky battle but I can't ruleout some sunbreaks.

It looks like the temperatures will continue in the upper 40s for the next few days along with mainly cloudy skies.

Have a good one!