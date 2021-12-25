Most of Western Washington to see snow late Saturday through Sunday

Good morning!

Merry Christmas to everyone who celebrates

Precipitation could change from rain to snow later this morning for many in Puget Sound, but it's more likely that it will take almost all day for snow to start falling steadily in Western King County and Seattle. The Emerald City might not see all precipitation changing to snow until as late as 4-7 p.m. For most in Western Washington, most of the snow accumulation for this weekend will fall late Saturday through Sunday. Snow tapers late Sunday.

The coast may see a few thunderstorms today and tomorrow with this weather event, too.

Here's a snapshot of snow at 4 p.m. today.

For this storm, the National Weather Service has hoisted a Winter Weather Advisory for everyone in purple on this map. I think Everett, Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and Bremerton will likely get 1-3" where snow develops, but stronger pockets of snow could result in localized 6-8"+ of snow! The Central and North Cascades could get up to 10-14" of snow. In the pink, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect this weekend; that's where we're expecting higher totals. Some backyards in Western Whatcom, Skagit and Island Counties, along with Port Townsend, Port Angeles and Sequim, could get totals reaching 4-9" with localized higher totals.

There's also a Wind Advisory posted for Anacortes, the San Juans, Mount Vernon and Bellingham through 4 a.m. Monday. Gusts to 50 mph could lead to some damages, downed tree limbs and power outages. Make sure you have ways to stay warm on Sunday and Monday especially -- a blast of Arctic air will sweep through Western Washington by Sunday morning.

Speaking of the Arctic blast, highs on Sunday will only reach the low 20s in Bellingham with the upper 20s and low 30s elsewhere. We'll hit our high temps Sunday morning. Temps will continue to drop tomorrow afternoon.

Let's get back to our snow. I want to time out the showers for you! Remember, Mother Nature may ignore some neighborhoods while others get slammed. Here's a snapshot at 9 p.m. today.

Driving Sunday morning could be messy as snow becomes a little more widespread.

Here's a look at possible conditions at noon tomorrow. Rounds of snow are in the forecast as an area of low pressure pushes through the region.

Snow could be ongoing Sunday night, dropping visibility. Travel over the passes could be challenging.

By Monday morning, a northerly flow dries us out. It will be absolutely frigid. Freezing fog is possible. Roads will likely stay snowy and icy with our plunging temps.

Check out my new seven-day forecast! The extreme cold continues for a few days. Overnight lows will plummet to the teens. This stretch of weather will be especially dangerous for those who are unhoused or don't have access to heating. Care for your pets and attend to your pipes! Plants and crops could be damaged or killed. Fill up your gas tank, pack an emergency kit and dress in warm layers.

I hope you have a wonderful, fun and safe Christmas weekend. Take good care. Thank you for choosing FOX 13.



Warmly,



Abby



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Send me your weather reports, photos and videos here!

Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Twitter @abbyacone and Instagram @abbyaconewx.

