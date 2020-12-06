Partly sunny Sunday, rainy weather pattern this week

Happy Seahawks Sunday! Expect a partly sunny day at Lumen Field and kickoff temp of 51 degrees. Go Hawks!

A front will bring rain for the north coast and northern counties of Whatcom and Skagit counties for much of Monday. That will drop south for the rest of us Monday night and into Tuesday.

Expect gusty conditions of 30-40 mph for the coast and the Northwest Interior including the San Juan Islands Monday night into Tuesday morning. Localized power outages are possible. The same areas will also see the highest rainfall totals ~1-1.5" through Tuesday morning. The Seattle metro area will get around .50" of rain.

Additional systems will bring rain this week and some mountain snow as snow levels drop to 2500' Wednesday night and remain around 2000'-3500' through Saturday.

Have a great day and Go Hawks!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim