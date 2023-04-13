Seattle weather: Partly sunny Friday, then cloudy and rainy this weekend

It really felt like spring across the region Thursday as skies were ever-changing! We saw sunshine, clouds, rain, hail and gusty winds for some.

Highs ran cool again too with the Seattle area landing in the low 50s.

After a cloudy finish to Thursday clouds will start to break apart for overnight clearing. We'll wake up Friday under mostly to partly cloudy conditions.

Keep an eye out for areas of patchy fog developing too.

Skies continue to clear throughout Friday with highs warming into the mid-50s. Those highs will land below our average of 59 for this time of year.

What a night for the Mariners to return home. The M's take on the Rockies with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. from a dry T-Mobile park. Dress in layers as temperatures will cool after sunset just before 8 p.m. #GoMariners

Clouds increase Saturday with a chance for evening showers returning as a warmfront heads inland. Highs cool into the low 50s.

And don't forget our OL Reign hit the pitch at Lumen Field Saturday evening as they open up their season against San Diego Wave FC. Temperatures will cool quickly into the upper 40s for the 7 p.m. kickoff. If you can't make the match don't worry FOX13+ has you covered!

We close out the weekend wet and breezy as a trailing cold front swings into Western WA and stalls out for much of the day. Highsa drop into the upper 40s. Brr!

Next week, we'll continue with active weather at times. We're forecasting showers and sun breaks with drier weather by Wednesday. Highs hang well below normal. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Rain Almanac Seatac