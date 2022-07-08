Seattle weather: Partly cloudy and warm weekend ahead

Morning clouds are evaporating this morning, bringing more blue sky for Friday afternoon. High temps will be warm again today, in the mid 70s.

A weak system will bring more clouds this weekend with a chance for light morning sprinkles, but both Saturday and Sunday will feature lots of afternoon sunshine.

If you're heading to Lumen Field for the big rivalry match between the Sounders and Timbers, conditions will be perfect! Temps will be in the low 70s at the start of the match, warming to the mid 70s by the end of the match with partly cloudy skies.

Monday and Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure will develop over the Northwest, sending high temps into the low 80s. It will quickly shift inland midweek, bringing in more clouds and temps close to seasonal averages.