Overnight showers wrap up Thursday morning as we trend dry through the weekend

What a gorgeous sunset Wednesday night! As skies shut down some pretty cool colors flared up all around the region!

Highs soaring to record temps or close to them too! Seattle hit 56 today just three degrees shy of tying the record and eight degrees above average.

Check out Olympia where the high shot up 15 degrees above average, landing at 61 today beating the old record of 57 set back just last year.

We have one more bump in the road before we completely start to dry out. Showers are with us for the morning commute as a cold front slides across Western WA Thursday.

This means area rivers will stay on alert for flooding. Some rivers did crest Wednesday, but we have a couple more running into "Moderate" to "Major" flood levels.

We're watching the Snoqualmie River overnight into early Thursday as we expect the river to crest near Carnation around 4am.

By lunchtime, rain will fall apart to the south and leave us with a decent afternoon. Some of us may even see a few pops of sunshine through the cloud cover.

Our forecast will continue on the dry theme through at least Sunday and into the first part of Martin Luther King Day. Highs hang in the upper 40s.

Showers return late Monday and stay scattered through the middle of next week with highs near 50! Enjoy!

Enjoy the dry conditions coming our way! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast & Pass Upadate

Open: Snoqulamie & Blewett

Closed: White & Stevens (Crews trying to get U.S.2 reopened Thursday sometime)

*Central WA Forecast