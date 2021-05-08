Our weak Saturday system moves out Sunday giving way to Mother's Day sunshine!

Happy Saturday!

Another cool day in the books! Saturday saw highs only climb into the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies and scattered, light showers.

Tonight, we're cloudy along with a few lingering showers. Lows drop into the 40s. Areas to the north and south see overnights in the mid 40s while Seattle hangs on to a few more degrees, landing in the upper 40s.

Mother's Day 2021 will not be as warm as 2020 when we hit a record high of 86! This year look for mostly cloudy skies as we start the day with a chance for a few more showers thanks to a Puget Sound Convergence Zone. By the afternoon most of us will clear out as a ridge, just offshore, takes control leaving us with a fairly nice day! Highs warm into the low 60s, just below our seasonal average of 65.

Beautiful conditions last through much of the work week with temperatures jumping into the low 70s! And right now models are hinting that our dry theme could collapse as we sail into the weekend. Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster