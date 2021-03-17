Our sunny St. Patrick's Day luck runs out with rainy and breezy conditions returning for Spring!

Happy Wednesday! After a beautiful St. Patrick's Day with highs soaring above average into the upper 50s to low 60s.

The next weather system is on the way now! Clouds increase into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s with some areas seeing the low 40s.

The forecast flips for Thursday as rain arrives early along the coast and will continue to spread into Puget Sound by mid day with the afternoon commute looking sloppy. There is a chance of thunderstorms at the coast spreading inland some Thursday with a better shot of widespread thunderstorms for Friday across much of the Pacific NW. Thursday winds will pick up some at the Coast and North Sound too. Friday looks a little breezy too even into downtown area with gusts 25-35 mph at times. Highs will hang near normal in the mid 50s.

A peek at the winds around lunch time Friday has some areas gusty at times, like the SW Coast and through the Strait and Islands.

As we bring on the Spring season more rainy and breezy weather comes our way with some dry sunny breaks in between. Saturday will feature scattered showers with lighter showers for the lowlands. Most of the precip will stick around the mountains. Sunday looks a bit wetter for the coast and to the north with rain picking up overnight. Monday starts out wet but showers decrease through the afternoon. Highs over the weekend drop a bit for cooler temps with the start of the work week in the low 50s.

At this point, Tuesday looks to be the brief dry break before another front moves in Wednesday. Highs jump back to near average by mid-week.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster