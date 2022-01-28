Our dry streak continues

Talk about a beautiful day! Some of us woke up to a foggy/frosty wonderland, but we quickly warmed up. The sun was out all day and highs peaked into the lower 50s. Unfortunately, this dry streak is coming to a close. A frontal system will push through or region - triggering rain chances this weekend.

In the meantime, temperatures will drop in the mid-lower 30s. Fog will return overnight along with some frosty spots in the morning.

The clouds will build throughout the day tomorrow and temperatures will peak in the upper 40s. .

Overnight lows will "warm up" as we get ready for this new system. This will help mix up our air (air stagnation advisory still in effect) and trigger showers. The rain won't increase significantly until Sunday afternoon as the front tracks across our region.

Here is a look at the front as it moves through Sunday. Expect moderate - heavy downpours, breezy winds, along with mountain snow. This will clear up by Monday, but we'll have to watch out for the convergence zone and additional showers.

Have a good one!