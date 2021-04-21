Our cool down continues with rain on the way for the weekend!

Happy Wednesday!

Very pleasant mid-week conditions even as we cool down from the 70s to the 60s around Puget Sound.

Tonight, we'll see clouds filter back into the forecast along with some patchy fog too! Lows fall to the mid to upper 40s. And by early tomorrow morning Snohomish County could see visibilities down to one mile. Drive safe!

Onshore flow continues to usher in clouds and cooler air through the weekend. Thursday starts out cloudy with some patchy fog with clearing by the afternoon, but don't be surprised if you see a little drizzle for South Sounders and at the Coast in the early morning. Highs hang in the low 60s.

Another ridge will move through the area pretty quick Friday to keep us dry. Skies look mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s again. Average for this time of year is 60 now.

By late Friday night and upper level low out of the Gulf of Alaska will start drop our way bringing showers back into the forecast as it hugs the coast and eventually falls south. This weather maker will deliver rain and below normal temperatures. Highs drop into the low 50s by Saturday afternoon, but don't worry we'll rebound Sunday into the upper 50s with low 60s next week.

Showers will be light and scattered by Suday and will continue to hang on through Monday. During this time there is the potential for an isolated thunderstorm. As we get closer to the weekend we'll be able to see if convective showers will happen.

Once we get to Tuesday there is more uncertainty in the forecast. One model has us staying showery while another suggests more ridging, keeping us dryer. Highs land in the mid 60s. Stay tuned!

Have a great night! ~ Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

