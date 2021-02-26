Our active weather starts to settle down this weekend with rain, wind and mountain snow tapering off

Happy Friday everyone! We made it to the weekend. After an active weather week will finally settle down this weekend.

Lowland showers will diminish overnight along with snow in the high country. As showers wrap up, they will be light for most, but heavy snow will continue to drop in the Cascades. And we wouldn't be surprised if some of the higher locations in the foothills see a few snowflakes flying before we say goodbye to the system.

Most of us Saturday will see a break in the weather. We expect morning clearing with nice sunshine at times, but it will be short lived as a weak warm front moves into the region late Saturday into Sunday. Look for light showers for the coast, North Sound, and mountain areas Sunday. Highs land near our seasonal average of 51.

Winds in the mountains will continue to blow around snow so visibility could be problematic for travelers through the overnight hours. The "Winter Storm Warning" lasts until 10p tonight but would not be surprised if it was extended. Another 5-8" of new snow is possible... adding on to the already 1-2ft that has already fallen since Wednesday.

And because of the north westerly winds there is also a "High Surf Advisory" & "High Surf Warning" for the Washington coast.

Next week features more traditional winter weather for Western WA. Look for scattered showers overnight Sunday into Monday with a chance of showers Tuesday-Wednesday. Thursday right now looks like a more organized situation that will deliver more rain with a chance of showers into Friday. The good news is temperatures will warm as the week goes along. By the end of the week, we're looking pretty mild with highs landing in the mid 50s!

As we see dry days, we could see tree pollen spiking again as it did earlier this week. So that sniffling and sneezing potential for allergy sufferers is back. - Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

