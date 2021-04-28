One more warm and dry day before rain returns Friday as we say goodbye to April!

Happy Wednesday!

Another dry day on tap for Thursday with well above normal temperatures forecast too! Highs will soar into the upper 60s to low 70s. Our warm day will be short lived as we drop right back down to average to close out the last day of April with rain.

Rain will start to move in as early as Thursday night along the coast. Overnight showers will continue right through the morning commute and hang with us through the lunch hour before tapering off in the lowlands. Most showers will push into the mountains through the afternoon. Highs land near normal at 61.

At this point we're going with a roof open as rain clears out before the Mariners take on the Angels Friday night with first pitch at 7:10pm.

We expect a few isolated showers into Saturday with highs near 60.

If you're thinking about the Sounders match this weekend as the team hosts the LA Galaxy Sunday... look for nice conditions on the pitch! Kick off from Lumen Field set for 6pm with temps in the upper 50s.

We'll stay dry through most of Monday before showers return later in the day. Highs slightly cooler in the upper 50s. We do rebound nicely Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

