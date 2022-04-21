One more showery day before dry weather returns

Showers continue Thursday with a slight chance for thunderstorms, but the afternoon will be more dry than wet.

Temps will stay cool this afternoon with a mix of clouds, sunshine, and scattered showers. Some instability in the atmosphere could lead to a thunderstorm on the coast or southwest interior this afternoon.

The weather looks much quieter Friday and Saturday with partly sunny skies and highs warming to 60 degrees by Saturday.

Sunday will be cloudier ahead of the next weather maker. Rain will hit the Puget Sound area late Sunday, and we will be back to a pattern we've become accustomed to early next week.

Monday through Wednesday looks to bring cooler than average temps with on and off showers.