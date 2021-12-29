Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
7
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 3:30 AM PST, Franklin County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:18 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

Another round of snow on the way for the Puget Sound area

Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Arctic blast coming in over night, more snow expected

FOX 13's Weather Alert has been issued through Friday. Expect colder temps and some snow in the lowlands

WASHINGTON - Yet another blast of lowland snow tracks through Western Washington overnight! Between one and three inches of snow could fall in the Puget Sound lowlands. 

There could be a few flurries tonight in Western Washington, but the heaviest snow moves in between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday. This particular snow event will be much shorter than Sunday's storm; however, the snow could fall heavily early Thursday. Again, one to three inches of snow in the lowlands looks likely, but localized heavier totals are possible under stronger bands. Some communities may not see much snow while others get a fresh coating. 

Winds could be breezy, too -- gusting to 25-35 mph (max 20 mph) early Thursday.

The National Weather Service has hoisted a Winter Weather Advisory for everyone in purple. Prepare for bad driving at times and slick, snowy roads. 

Precipitation will start as snow for most, but that should transition to a rain/snow mix later in the morning. There's a super tiny chance for freezing rain for the Central and South Coast and the Southwest Interior (e.g. Centralia and Longview), but a rain/snow mix is a better bet. There may be sleet or graupel (soft, small snow pellets) at times.

Over the higher elevations, between six to 12 inches of snow is possible for the passes! Thursday afternoon, only isolated flurries are possible. By Friday (New Year's Eve!) morning, we dry things out. There may even be pockets of freezing fog Friday. 

New Year's Eve will be dry and chilly. Saturday morning could start with isolated freezing fog. A rain/snow mix could fall at times Saturday through Tuesday. Winds could increase Saturday night, continuing into Monday

Stay tuned to our forecast!

Take care and stay warm, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone