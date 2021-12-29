Another round of snow on the way for the Puget Sound area

Yet another blast of lowland snow tracks through Western Washington overnight! Between one and three inches of snow could fall in the Puget Sound lowlands.

There could be a few flurries tonight in Western Washington, but the heaviest snow moves in between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday. This particular snow event will be much shorter than Sunday's storm; however, the snow could fall heavily early Thursday. Again, one to three inches of snow in the lowlands looks likely, but localized heavier totals are possible under stronger bands. Some communities may not see much snow while others get a fresh coating.

Winds could be breezy, too -- gusting to 25-35 mph (max 20 mph) early Thursday.

The National Weather Service has hoisted a Winter Weather Advisory for everyone in purple. Prepare for bad driving at times and slick, snowy roads.

Precipitation will start as snow for most, but that should transition to a rain/snow mix later in the morning. There's a super tiny chance for freezing rain for the Central and South Coast and the Southwest Interior (e.g. Centralia and Longview), but a rain/snow mix is a better bet. There may be sleet or graupel (soft, small snow pellets) at times.

Over the higher elevations, between six to 12 inches of snow is possible for the passes! Thursday afternoon, only isolated flurries are possible. By Friday (New Year's Eve!) morning, we dry things out. There may even be pockets of freezing fog Friday.

New Year's Eve will be dry and chilly. Saturday morning could start with isolated freezing fog. A rain/snow mix could fall at times Saturday through Tuesday. Winds could increase Saturday night, continuing into Monday

Advertisement

Stay tuned to our forecast!



Take care and stay warm,



Meteorologist Abby Acone