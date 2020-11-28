One more round of rain then sunshine for the first week of December!

Happy weekend! We're gearing up for one more rain and wind event Sunday night before we dry out for the first week of December.

After fog and rain moved out today we saw a really nice day. Highs were in the mid to upper 40s, right near our seasonal average of 48 for this time of year. Here's a look at temps across the state:

Not only did we see a mostly dry day across Puget Sound, we also had gorgeous conditions throughout the Cascades. Check out Crystal Mountain!

Back to the lowland forecast.... Sunday looks mostly dry through late afternoon. Winds will develop ahead of our next weather maker which will arrive around dinner time for Western WA. There is a "Wind Advisory" in place for tomorrow from 7pm lasting through the overnight hours into Monday about 5am. Winds will kick up out of the S/SE 25-35 mph sustained with gusts up to 50 mph at times for the Coast and North Sound. Rain will be right behind. As this system blows through be prepared for down tree limbs and a few power outages. Make sure to secure those garbage cans so they don't blow over. Rain will last through most of Monday. By late evening showers will taper off. Highs Sunday and Monday land slightly above the norm, in the low 50s.

Tuesday marks the first day of December and is also a very important day for the Sounders FC as they will host FC Dallas in the MLS Cup Western Conference Semi Final Playoffs. And Tuesday looks really nice with sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s.

The first week of December won't disappoint! We'll trend dry with partly to mostly sunny days ahead. Highs land in the upper 40s with overnights dropping off into the mid 30s, a bit chilly and just a touch cooler than our average of 38 for this time of year! Enjoy the Fall sunshine, Winter is just around the corner!

Have a great night! ~Erin

