Seattle weather: One more dry day before a breezy and wet Friday

It will be a very nice Groundhog Day in the Pacific Northwest with dry conditions and a nice mix of clouds and sunshine.

High temperatures will be close to average today with partly cloudy skies. The next storm system arrives on Friday.

Weather models are bringing the next storm in Friday morning as a front pushes through the region. This will bring in more clouds to Western Washington Thursday night followed by widespread rain showers by lunch Friday in the Puget Sound area. Gusty winds are expected at times on the northern Washington Coast.

Areas of the north sound will also see gusty winds. San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, and the Admiralty Inlet area could see wind gusts up to 50-55 mph at times.

Snow levels will drop Friday afternoon and evening, bringing fresh powder to the Cascade resorts. We could see 5-10 inches of new snow at the resorts by Sunday night.

This weekend will continue to stay showery with temperatures close to average for this time of year. Another wet and breezy system could hit on Monday. We'll be watching that as we get closer.