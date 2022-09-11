Seattle weather: One more day of fire danger, bad air quality

Air quality remains poor around the North Sound region today, but we're already seeing improving conditions for Central and South Puget Sound. Smoke will clear for much of Puget Sound by Monday morning, but haze will continue for communities immediately surrounding wildfires (like the Bolt Creek Fire along the King/Snohomish County line).

Even some isolated showers could pop up today and tomorrow! Here's a quick check of Futurecast:

Let's talk about our temperatures. Sea-Tac Airport skyrocketed to 92 degrees yesterday, setting a new record for the most 90-degree plus days in a year at Sea-Tac! We've had 13 blistering days in the 90s this year. We only average four of these days every year.

Our temperature forecast for today is a bit fluid: while we're forecasting the 80s for most along the I-5 corridor, clouds, smoke and a few showers could limit highs somewhat. Heading into Monday, highs drop comfortably to the mid 70s.

As of noon today, air quality improved to "moderate" levels in Central and South Puget Sound. That means there's a medium health risk for sensitive groups (those who are senior citizens, pregnant people and folks with respiratory issues).

At noon today, air quality in the North Sound ranged between "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and "unhealthy" levels. For the latter, it's recommended that everyone limit their time outside and avoid strenuous activities. Keep your A/C on recirculate (that is, if you have air-conditioning. If you don't have A/C at home, I'd suggest heading into a building with cool, clean air).

Keep checking those air quality levels throughout the day on the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency website, the Department of Ecology website and the Northwest Clean Air Agency site.

There's still an Air Quality Alert in effect until 6 tonight.

Unfortunately, fire danger remains elevated over the Cascades. A Red Flag Warning stays in place until 7 tonight.

Tomorrow may feature an isolated shower, but most will be dry. I can't rule out a thunderstorm over the Cascades. We'll need to monitor that. Nice weather is on tap for the Seahawks game!

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures stay in the 70s for the rest of the week. Morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine Wednesday through Friday. Saturday will be partly sunny.

Models are suggesting that next week could be cooler and wetter-than-average. Stay tuned for these exciting updates!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

