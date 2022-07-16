One more day of cooler temps then back to the upper 70s & low 80s

Happy weekend all! Saturday hit 71 at the airport which is seven degrees below average for this time of year.

Skies will turn cloudy overnight as a disturbance sinks into the region. Sunday starts out with a chance for a few spotty showers, mainly over the mountains and North Sound.

By mid-afternoon skies will clear some giving us filtered sunshine around Puget Sound with a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm over the Northern Cascades late evening.

Sunday highs range from the mid 60s to the north and coast with slightly warmer temps Seattle south. The foothills will see the most sun with highs landing in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

High pressure returns as we kick off the work week giving us a nice boost in temperatures with clearer skies. Highs warm into the upper 70s to low 80s… right where we should be for this part of summer.

Here's a glance at the average summer highs for the Seattle area through September 1st.

The extended forecast has us in a drier and warmer pattern through the end of the month and possibly beyond. Enjoy!

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

