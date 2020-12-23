One more day of beautiful Winter sunshine, then rain returns for Christmas.

Happy holidays everyone!

We'll continue with our dry and chilly theme through Christmas Eve. Expect more fog when you wake up Thursday. We'll also be very cold to start off with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Brr! Bundle up and look out for frosty roads with spots of black ice.

Once the fog lifts skies will remain mostly sunny until after dinner when the next weather maker starts to usher in clouds followed by rain. Highs will land close to normal, at 45. By Late Thursday night into Christmas the coast will see showers and by mid-morning Friday most Puget Sound will see showers. Highs in the mid 40s with overnights warming above average in the upper 30s to near 40.

Along with lowland rain we'll see mountain snow. This will mean tricky pass travel for sure. Be aware of the situation when traveling across the Cascades this weekend.

Saturday look for scattered showers throughout the day. Highs land in the mid 40s. Overnights still remain warmer in the upper 30s to 40.

Seahawks Sunday we expect a few morning showers before we dry out, hopefully just in enough time for the 1:25pm kick from Lumen Field. Watch the Hawks take on the Rams on #Q13Fox.

Another ridge will help us stay dry through Tuesday with parlty cloudy skies. Overnights will dip down below freezing again for some of us and that means the potential for low-lying fog and frosty starts. Highs hang in the low to mid 40s.

Rain will return again mid-week. Have a great holiday! ~Erin

*Looks like this year Christmas Day will bring showers to the lowlands with snow in the mountains.