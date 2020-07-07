NW summer still slow to heat up

While the rest of the country bakes in summer heat, our corner of the world sees clouds and a few showers. It's actually a steady light rain between north King and southern Snohomish counties for most of this morning. Temps will be about ten degrees cooler than the normal of 74 for this part of July. Best bet for breaks in the clouds looks to be up near Bellingham and northern islands. Tonight a lot of cloud cover with temps down in the seasonal 50s. Sunset still after 9p.

Not really feeling like summer this week, we've got a few weak weather systems bringing in some clouds and isolated showers when they move through every few days. Wednesday looks a bit warmer and mostly dry for Puget Sound with just a chance of showers for the mountains. Thursday another weak system could bring some showers and cool temps. Fri/Sat looking more seasonally sunny. Late Saturday into Sunday we could see a few showers and cooler than normal temps.

ALLERGIES: With yesterday's sunshine we saw a spike in grass and weed pollen to Moderate. Today's isolated showers and cool temps should help keep pollen counts to Low or Absent. Expect spikes in pollen later this week, likely on Fri/Sat. Though the best news of all is that grass pollen has peaked for this year.