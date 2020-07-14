NW summer season finally gets going

Finally some summery weather--the way July is supposed to be around here!

After 17 days of at or below normal temperatures-- we'll get above normal temps today! A few spots in the foothills and South Sound will likely even hit 80s. Normal now is 76 degrees for this part of summer. East of the Cascades it will again be tinder dry with temps getting close to 90. Tonight a nice and mild evening, with a sunset still after 9p. And overnight temps slowly sliding back into the 50s well after midnight.

Tomorrow looks even warmer thanks to some high pressure than hangs on for at least one more day. A marine push comes in Thursday to bring more clouds and perhaps a sprinkle or two Thursday night--but it's a short-lived cool down. Temps look to rebound by the weekend and some heat for next week looking likely.

So far this season, we've seen only 10 days above 80 and none above 90. It's looking a lot like Summer 2012 which only saw 19 days above 80. But that summer did see 5 days of 90+ temps in August and early September.