November wind & rain-- tons of mountain snow

Our weather is getting active this afternoon and we'll see several weather systems deliver some wind and rain over the next few days. Today the wettest period will be the afternoon and evening into the overnight hours tonight. Today's highs will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but still shy of the normal of 52 for this part of fall.

All this rain in the lowlands will be a lot of snow in the mountains. Over the whole weekend, we'll be measuring snow at the passes and resorts in feet not inches. 1-3 new feet of snow expected. We've got a Winter Storm Warning for the western slopes of the Cascades, a Winter Weather Advisory for the other side.

I'm downgrading expectations when it comes to Friday night winds into Saturday. The weather system out in the Pacific we've been tracking this week, circled in yellow, isn't really materializing as strong as forecast models were suggesting earlier this week.

It now looks like it will be absorbed by the dip in the jet stream, called a trough, that we're under for the weekend-- and deliver another dose of rain at times Saturday night into Sunday. This will also be more mountain snow. with the winds it could be blowing and drifting snow too. So be prepared for winter driving conditions and low visibility. I would not be surprised if some of our higher ski resorts announced early openings next week.

Next week looks rainy at times-- and again, more mountain snow. -Tim Joyce