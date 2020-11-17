November storm delivers wind and rain

Wind and rain move across our region today. A High Wind Warning until 4p for our coastal areas could see wind gusts between 60-70 mph.

Similar winds with damaging potential are expected through San Juan, Island, Whatcom, Skagit Counties and around Port Townsend but later in the day from 10a to 6p. Around Puget Sound we've got a Wind Advisory for wind gusts between 40-50mph until 5p today.

We've seen three inches of rain in the last two weeks, so the ground is saturated and with these kind of winds trees can certainly topple over. Avoid hiking in forested areas either in-city or out of town. Tree limbs can snap and hit power lines too with these kinds of wind. Temperatures today will be on the mild side with our highs today likely in the earlier part of the day. We'll be in the 40s once the front passes by our area late this afternoon. Rain at times will be steady moderate rain for about 4-6 hours today.

Another round of wet weather looks likely to move through on Wednesday afternoon, but winds wont be as much of an issue. Scattered showers on Thursday, but it could be dry for the Seahawks game for Thursday Night Football.

A decent break from Friday evening through Saturday after dinnertime around Western Washington. Some raindrops return for the second half of the weekend. -Tim Joyce