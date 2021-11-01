November starts off wet

It was a spectacular Halloween weekend in the Pacific Northwest to close out October, but November is starting off wet.

A weakening front will push through Western Washington today bringing some rain showers for the afternoon.

The bulk of the rain will push past the central and south sound by the time the evening commute rolls around and we'll be left with just on and off scattered showers.

The first week of November looks wet every day, at least part of the day. The next three days, expect a similar pattern of a dry and cloudy morning, followed by a wet evening. Highs will gradually warm to 60 degrees by Wednesday.

The wettest day of the week looks to be Thursday as a stronger front pushes through, bringing more widespread rain throughout the day.

Expect continued showers through the weekend.

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan and Scott Sistek