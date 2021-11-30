November ends wet, finishing off a record-setting meteorological fall

Widespread rain showers are hitting the area on this last day of November, ending the wettest meteorological fall in Seattle's recorded history.

SeaTac will end up with over 19 inches of rain from September 1 to November 30, besting the previous record of 18.61 set in 2006. November alone recorded over 10 inches of that total.

Today's rain will add to that total, but it won't be a big soaker for most.

Areas on the north coast and in the north sound area will see the heaviest rain totals, but more widespread flooding is not expected. Other spots in the central and south sound will see mainly light to moderate rainfall today with breezy wind at times.

Wednesday will bring a few leftover showers, but it should be more dry than wet. High temps will stay warmer than average, in the mid 50s. A cooler airmass will hit the region on Friday, sending high temps into the 40s and low temps into the 30s.

