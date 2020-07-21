Not as hot today, bigger cool down arrives Wednesday

Monday tied for warmest day of the year so far. The 87 degrees at SeaTac ties the reading from May 10th. It was also our 15th day of 80 or above temps this year. A typical summer season has 26 such warm days.

Today some brief morning clouds will help cool us down a few degrees compared to yesterday's summer heat. Temps still in the 80s for most of us, just not quite the 87 we saw at SeaTac yesterday or 90 in Olympia. Still hot in Central & Eastern WA with some areas hitting triple digits. A lot of clouds along the coast that will be attempting to move in fully into Western WA in the next 24 hours. A nice and mild evening for us around Puget Sound with a sunset just before 9p.

If temps in the upper 80s and low 90s are a tad too hot for you, we've got a marine push to make things more comfortable in the next few days. You'll see those clouds push inland more earnestly Wednesday morning. That will help keep our temps in the mid 70s. Even cooler weather expected on Thu/Fri with a slight chance of sprinkles on Thursday morning.

High pressure returns in time for the weekend with more sunshine and highs back to near 80.