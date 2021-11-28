North Sound: Urban flooding to continue this evening

Happy Sunday.

The North Sound took another beating due to a second atmospheric river this week. Widespread rain, snow melt, and record-breaking rain totals for some, have contributed to the flooding today. Flood warnings remain in effect at this hour for the highlighted areas below.

Minor flooding (orange dots) is currently contributing to some urban flooding across the North Sound. Now, this minor flooding isn't as bad as it was a couple of weeks ago, but it's still impactful for those making repairs and commuting through the area.

Rivers are cresting and will continue to crest over the next 36 hours. We'll see the Nooksack river near Ferndale and the Skagit river near Mt. Vernon peak tomorrow morning. This is something to be mindful of as people head back to work tomorrow.

Rain totals have been high over the last 36 hours. Luckily, shower chances will be more isolated and lighter as we roll through the day tomorrow.

Widespread moderate-heavy rain will return on Tuesday as we get ready for another round. This will allow for our rivers to rise once again, but just below flood stage. This is something the weather team will keep a close eye on as we get closer to Tuesday.

Enjoy you night and we'll see you on FOX 13.