North Puget Sound area could see snowflakes Monday morning

Sunday will bring another break from the rain with chilly daytime temperatures, but the next chilly weather system could bring some light snow accumulation to the north Puget Sound area.

We are seeing a beautiful start to Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Many areas are below freezing this morning. Check out the view from our Capitol Hill camera this morning!

Sunday will be mainly dry with increasing clouds and high temperatures only making it into the low 40s. The mountain passes will struggle to make it out of the 20s.

Overnight, the next system will move in from the northwest, bringing another round of cool rain showers. Some areas could see light snow accumulation, especially north of Everett. The best chance for light accumulation will be in areas around Whatcom County and San Juan county. This shouldn't have a big impact on the roads but if you're in those areas, you could see some light accumulation on the grass.

Here's a look at the European model ensembles for both SeaTac and Bellingham. Out of the 50 model runs, Bellingham has a much greater chance of seeing snow than Seattle does, but any accumulation will be light. By late morning, everyone in the lower elevations returns to cool rain.

In the mountains this won't be a big snow storm, but you can expect a few more inches to fall Monday. Here's a look at the expected snow totals through Tuessday evening.

Looking ahead, temps will stay cooler than average all week in the lowlands, with another round of snow for the mountains hitting Wednesday into Thursday morning.

If you're heading to the Seahawks game today, you'll want to bundle up! It will be the coolest home game of the season so far.

