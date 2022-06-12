No 'real' summer weather anytime soon in Seattle

If you're hoping for a touch of summer weather anytime soon in Seattle – don't get your hopes up. It'll probably stay cooler than normal for another couple weeks.

Today will be noticeably cooler and cloudier than the warm sunshine we enjoyed Saturday. Highs will only reach either side of 60 degrees: this is well below the average of 70 degrees.

Later this afternoon, there could be some scattered rain pushing north through the Cascades. Some pockets of rain could pop up over the Puget Sound lowlands and elsewhere in Western Washington. A convergence zone will be ongoing tonight through Monday morning. Overnight and tomorrow, there's a tiny chance for snowflakes over Stevens and White Passes overnight, but none of it should stick to the roads.

It'll be breezy tonight into Monday. Tomorrow, isolated showers are in the forecast. Yet another convergence zone could bubble up Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Here's how these showers could pan out:

Drier weather could take over Tuesday afternoon, lasting through Wednesday.

Thursday morning clouds should be followed by afternoon sunshine. Partly sunny skies could continue Friday. A few sunbreaks are possible Saturday. Thursday through Saturday, only spotty showers are on tap.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

