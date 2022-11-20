Seattle weather: No major storms for Thanksgiving week

If you're hoping for some cozy, stormy weather, this forecast will disappoint you. No major storms are on the horizon for Thanksgiving week. While there could be rain at times, we're not expecting much in the way of impacts.

I sound like a broken record, but you can expect more chilly temperatures today. Highs will reach the 40s for most places. The 50s are possible for the coast. We stay dry throughout much of the day today. Increasing clouds are on tap for this afternoon and tonight.

There could be a light shower or drizzle for the coast after sunset tonight. Where overnight showers happen, there could be icy spots early Monday.

If we stay dry today (which looks extremely likely), Sea-Tac Airport could tie the all-time record for the longest dry stretch in November. Back in 2000, there were 13 consecutive dry days.

With this stagnant air pattern, air quality is dropping. If you're sensitive to air quality concerns, check air quality before going outside today. For the most part, air quality is good to moderate. However, there are some "unhealthy for sensitive groups" readings in the orange. Below is a snapshot of the air quality from earlier this morning.

We jump back to the 50s tomorrow, and we'll stay in the 50s for the rest of the seven-day forecast. Monday will be mainly overcast. We can't rule out a brief shower before sunrise. Otherwise, Monday looks shower-free.

On Tuesday, we'll have an atmospheric river (a relatively weak one at that) giving us scattered rain. It could be breezy and locally windy. Right now, it looks like there could be minor damages from winds for a few spots along the coast and the North Sound, but it doesn't look high-impact for most. Stay with us as we track the latest! This is an evolving forecast.

There will be fewer showers on Wednesday. Thanksgiving and Black Friday don't look like washouts which is great news. Keep in mind: this forecast still has plenty of time to change, so stick with us!

Take care this week,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)