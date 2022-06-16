No days in the 70s for Western Washington in the seven-day forecast

There's still no major warmup on the short-term horizon for Western Washington. Highs all week will only reach the 60s!



Today, we're forecasting sunbreaks and showers. That may sound like a lazy, catch-all forecast, but it's true :) At times, sunshine and the mid 60s will feel super mild and pleasant. However, don't let any stray showers catch you by surprise: keep the rain jacket close by. There may even be a stray thunderstorm, but Eastern Washington has the best possibility for lightning and small hail vs the west side of the state.

On the map below, the areas covered in light green have the best chance for weak, non-severe thunderstorms.

Here's the timing of the showers today and tomorrow:

I suspect the Mariners game will be mainly dry tonight, but I can't rule out a passing shower. We'll have to see if the roof stays open.

Saturday, only isolated to scattered showers are expected – the day no longer looks like a washout. That's fantastic news if you have outdoor plans of any kind!



Sunday (Father's Day and Juneteenth), even fewer showers are in the forecast. Mostly cloudy and quiet weather will be great for celebrating dad. On Monday (when Juneteenth will be observed), dry weather with highs in the mid 60s are on tap. Enjoy!

Dry weather continues Tuesday (the summer solstice!). Isolated showers return on Wednesday.



Even though this forecast won't feel exactly like summer…this week is all about maximizing the dry days we will enjoy. Make sure to get outside whenever you get the chance :)



Thanks for choosing FOX 13!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagam @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)