Nice weekend on tap to kick off August

A marine push is bringing low clouds this morning and misty conditions on the coast.

We will see gradual clearing this afternoon making way for sun breaks. The onshore flow will cool our highs near the norm in the upper 70s for the Seattle metro area. What a relief from 80 degree temps yesterday and 90s the day before! The coast will be cooler in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow will start off with clouds on the coast and sunshine inland! There may even be a slight chance for rain in the Olympic peninsula. With more sunshine in the Sound, highs will be back into the 80s. Stay cool!

There is a chance for rain as early as Sunday night ahnd into Monday, but it's a weak system so it won't be a big rainmaker. Highs will only top off in the mid-70s. We'll dry out by Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine in store and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There are hints of a system on Thursday that may bring some rain. Right now, it's too early to say due to where the system will set up, so stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim