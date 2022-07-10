Nice summer week ahead in Western Washington

Western Washington will have a beautiful week ahead with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures.

Sunday will look a lot like Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies in the morning and decreasing cloud cover for the afternoon.

If you're hitting the water this Sunday, be careful out there. There are still plenty of spots with dangerously cold water, especially our local rivers that feed off of the mountain snow melt.

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer as a ridge of high pressure settles in over the Pacific Northwest. Temps will be about 5 to 8 degrees above average for this time of year, into the 80s.

That ridge will push east on Wednesday bringing back "nature's air conditioner," cooler marine air. Expect morning clouds and afternoon sunshine the rest of the week.

Enjoy this beautiful summer weather!