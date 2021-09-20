Nice end to summer

After our wacky weekend with heavy rain showers, thunderstorms and winds that caused numerous power outages, we're calming down, getting sunny and warming up. Today, we're starting out with clouds and a few sprinkles. This afternoon we'll have nice sunshine (though it will stay cloudy longer to the north), and top out in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Tonight is the Full Harvest Moon and I think we'll be able to see it. Feel free to sing, "Shine on, shine on Harvest Moon, up in the sky . . ."

Check out the air quality this morning – good air (green dots) across the state! This map isn't even showing any smoke this morning! There are still some fires burning, but the rain and cooler temps over the weekend really did tamp fires downs a bit.

Tomorrow is the last day of summer and it will feel like it with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s!

Fall arrives on Wednesday. The Fall Equinox is 12:22 p.m. It will feel autumnal with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday through Saturday we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and there is a slight chance of a morning show. Highs will be cooler, mid/upper 60s.

With afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 60s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Check out this English Bulldog puppy! Don't you just want to squish her?!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott