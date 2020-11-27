Nice close to November! Just a few showers left with plenty of fall sunshine on the way.

As we get ready to say goodbye to November our weather is looking pretty quiet! A couple of systems will drop some showers over the weekend, but we will trend dry through next week.

Some of us in the south end may see a few showers to start Saturday as an overnight disturbance exits. The morning starts out cloudy, but by midday we'll see plenty of sunshine. Highs run slightly cooler in the mid 40s.

More sunshine for Sunday too! We're expecting a partly sunny day with highs warming up a touch into the upper 40s to near 50. Rain will return just after dinner for the coast, spreading showers inland into Puget Sound by 10pm. Showers will hang through midday Monday until they start to fall apart. By about 4pm most of the rain should have pushed into the Cascades. Highs hang near 50.

High pressure rebuilds for the rest of the week giving way to a beautiful, dry start to December!

Here's a peek at our Sounders FC gameday forecast for Tuesday, December 1st. The Rave Green host FC Dallas at Lumen Field... kick off set for 6:30pm.

Have a great night! ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

We're expecting a little snow over the weekend before snow levels rise across the Cascades next week! Most resorts are open with the exception of Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass at this point. Both areas are hopeful they'll open up the first week of December!