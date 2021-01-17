Nice and mild Sunday, cooling trend on the way next week

Enjoy the nice and mild day today because we'll be on a cooling trend next week and see a couple weak systems! Clouds will clear this afternoon and highs will top off near 50 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will keep us dry and partly sunny through midweek. It'll start to break down Tuesday night into Wednesday, opening the door for a trough to dig in Thursday bringing some light rain. Cold air will also usher in through the weekend. Over the next 7 days high temperatures will be on a downward trend bottoming out in the low 40s by late next week and weekend.

Beyond that, long range forecast points to the cool pattern sticking around through the rest of the month, not just for us but for much of the country! For Washington state, there's a 50% probability that we will see below average temperatures January 24-30. Keep the winter gear out!

Overnight lows will be near freezing next weekend and there may be the potential for lowland snow on Sunday as snow levels drop below 500ft. Stay up to date with the latest forecast with our weather app! 7-day forecast not only shows the cooling trend but also a chance for light rain on Thursday and rain next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim