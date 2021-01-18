Next Weekend: Freezing Temperatures and Lowland Snow Chances

A cold airmass will drop into the PNW this weekend. Temperatures have already been dropping but this one will be noticeable. Our overnight lows will fall below freezing and our afternoon highs will rise into the lower 40s. Bundle up on your morning commute!

As this upper-level low drops, our precipitation chances increase. This will give us the opportunity to see some lowland snow. Either way, the cold airmass will hang around.

The timing will vary, but we have a good shot of seeing some snow Sunday and/or Monday morning. It won't hang around for long as the temperatures rise in the afternoon and rain chances take over.

Our temperatures outlook will remain below average for the next couple of weeks. We're typically in the upper 40s for afternoon highs and upper 30s for overnight lows.

Enjoy the sunshine again tomorrow!