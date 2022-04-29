Next rain maker arrives tonight!

Rain chances increase tonight as a new system arrives. A frontal system will trigger widespread showers across Western Washington, and you'll start to notice the sprinkles increasing between 9-11pm. If you're making any late-night plans tonight - get ready for the rain!

The good news is the rain will keep temperatures "mild" overnight. They'll fall into the mid-upper 40s by tomorrow morning as the rain continues.

It'll be damp, showery, and cloudy when we wake up tomorrow. Most of the rain will increase after midnight, and we can expect about .25"-.50" of accumulation.

The rain will taper off throughout the day tomorrow as the sun breaks out late in the day! We'll continue with dry conditions after that to finish off the weekend.

Here is a look at your weekend forecast:

Temperatures will continue to fluctuate as we battle back and forth from low pressure to high pressure. This will give us the on and off rain throughout the week too!

Have a good one.