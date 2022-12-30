New Year's weekend looks mainly dry in Western Washington

On and off showers will continue Friday and ease up after the sun goes down, leading to drier weather for the holiday weekend.

Afternoon high temperatures will be a bit warmer Friday, back close to 50 degrees with breezy wind at times. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

Isolated showers could pop up on Saturday, but things are looking great for your midnight countdown to the new year.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies around midnight, with temps in the low 40s. New Year's Day will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions with highs close to average for this time of year.

The extended period looks more dry than wet, with just a few light showers in the mix until late next week. Have a great New Year's celebration!