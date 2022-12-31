New Year's Eve celebrations remain mainly dry

New Year's Eve celebrations will stay mainly dry tonight as showers wrap up.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will be close to the seasonal average, in the upper 40s.

By the midnight countdown, there may be a few showers remaining, but most spots will be dry.

December has been a wet month, with over seven and a half inches of rain so far and one day to go. That's about two inches above what we typically get for the month.

If you're heading to the Seahawks game on New Year's Day, it will be dry and partly cloudy with temps in the mid 40s during the game. You won't need your rain jacket for this one.

The first week of 2023 should remain fairly calm, with a few weak systems moving through the region by midweek. Thursday and Friday could bring wetter systems, but check back as we get closer.