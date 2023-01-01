Seattle weather: New Year's Day will be dry with some sunshine

2023 is starting off dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday afternoon.

High pressure overhead will bring dry weather to Western Washington Sunday. We will start the day off cloudy, with more sunshine expected in the afternoon.

If you're heading to the Seahawks game at Lumen Field today, you're in luck! It will be dry with partly cloudy skies by kickoff. Temps will be in the mid 40s with calm wind. If you can't make it to the game, you can watch it on FOX 13.

Now that December is over, we can take a look back at the month as a whole. We only had six days with above average temperatures.

It was also a very wet month, with over seven and a half inches of rain accumulated. We only had seven days without measurable rainfall this December.

The next chance for rain arrives late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Temps will remain warm enough to avoid any sticking snow in the lowlands.

Looking ahead, I don't see any major storms or lowland snow heading into Western Washington.